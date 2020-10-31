Man pays 22 thousand fine for trapping and killing dozens of ambelopoulia

Α sixty three year old poacher in the Nicosia district was fined 22 thousand four hundred euro for illegally trapping and killing 68 songbirds (ambelopoulia-whose killing is prohibited), 7 partridges and 2 bee-eaters.

The birds were found at his home and several other establishments he owns.

The operation was conducted yesterday morning, with the Anti-crime unit also discovering various illegal trapping equipment, such as 4 iron hare traps, 21 iron bird traps, 205 birdlime sticks and sound machines.

He was arrested and taken to the Latsia police station, where he paid the fine and was released.