Films Limassol 'Man on the Roof' at Rialto Open Air

‘Man on the Roof’ at Rialto Open Air

Man on the Roof combines live theatre and live streaming in an interactive Manifesto that makes Theatre the protagonist, revealing its universal values through its physical, conceptual and spiritual capacities.

Put together by Achim Wieland (director/dramaturge), Marios Ioannou (protagonist/co-dramaturge) and Sakari Laurila (filmmaker) it will be on at Rialto Open Air on Friday, Sept 4, at 20:30.

It will be in Greek and English, with excerpts in Russian, French, German and other languages but the outdoor performance has limited seating.

Synopsis:

In a locked-down universe, where live communication is only a faint memory, SRSLYyours & friends invade Rialto Theatre to examine the resilience and fragility of the live arts amidst imposed digital realities.

Director/Dramaturge: Achim Wieland

Performer/Co-Dramaturge: Marios Ioannou

Filmmaker: Sakari Laurila

Costumes: Andreas Antoniou

Movement Coach: Michalis Aristeidou

Make-Up: Anna Agathokleous

SRSLYyours & Friends (Cast):

Marios Ioannou (The Man on the Roof), Nektarios Theodorou (Hamlet), Aristi Spyrou & Angelo Papaggelodimou (Circus Spirits), Marianna Demou (Woman by the Mirror), Sakari Laurila (Filmmaker), Anoki von Arx (Soprano), Niovi Charalambous (Eleni), Theodoros Sourmelis (Singer), Anna Luchyna (Nina), Elena Gavriel (Dancer), Elena Kallinikou (Hecuba), Katerina Nicolaou (A Mother), Theodorosn Antoniades (A Young Boy), Stefanie Neofytou (Singer), Christian Fohtung (Tiresias), Spyros Socratous Stilobate (Double-Base Player), Tasos Andreou (A Man from the Past), Members of the Rialto Staff.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
