NewsLocalMan lost 89,000 from an online investment scheme

Man lost 89,000 from an online investment scheme

BoC warns of new email scam

The Limassol Police are investigating a case of online scam following a complaint by a 66-year-old owner of a company.

The man said that at the end of 2021 he had received a call from an unidentified woman who presented him an investment scheme with shares. The man was convinced that it was a safe investment and sent 250 euros to an online platform.

Last week he received another phone call from another unidentified woman who said he had profits from that investment and asked him for access to his computer to transfer the money.

The man did as was told and through the application any desk, 88,930 euros were taken from his account without his consent. So he filed a complaint with the Police.

Officials at the Limassol CID are investigating.

By gavriella
Previous articleMan brought woman from Nepal for work but instead was raping her
Next article15-year-old missing from home (photos)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros