Man living overseas wanted for online harassment against Limassol MP Diplaros

Police have issued an arrest warrant against a 35-year-old Cypriot man living overseas in connection with online harassment of ruling Disy Limassol MP Efthymios Diplaros.

Diplaros filed a complaint on Wednesday and police said the offense concerns posts with abusive content against an individual on social media platforms.

The Cybercrime Prosecution Division of the Cybercrime Sub-Directorate of the Police Headquarters is investigating the case, Philenews reported on Friday.

The Attorney General and Assistant Attorney General are kept informed of the progress of investigations.