Man living overseas wanted for online harassment against Limassol MP Diplaros

NewsLocalMan living overseas wanted for online harassment against Limassol MP Diplaros

Police have issued an arrest warrant against a 35-year-old Cypriot man living overseas in connection with online harassment of ruling Disy Limassol MP Efthymios Diplaros.

Diplaros filed a complaint on Wednesday and police said the offense concerns posts with abusive content against an individual on social media platforms.

The Cybercrime Prosecution Division of the Cybercrime Sub-Directorate of the Police Headquarters is investigating the case, Philenews reported on Friday.

The Attorney General and Assistant Attorney General are kept informed of the progress of investigations.

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
