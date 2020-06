One man has died and two were injured after a violent fight in old Nicosia on Sunday night, philenews reports.

It said the fight broke out among a group of foreign nationals on Ledra Street at around 10 pm.

It started at the beginning of the street and continued on to a side street. Reports said the men used pieces of wood and knives.

One man died from a sharp object and two others were injured.

Police are at the scene and will be examining CCTV from the area.