Man invades Paphos home with axe to protest loud music (updated)

A 43 year old man invaded a Paphos home armed with an axe just after midnight, (Sunday) protesting the neighbours loud music.

According to a police report, around half an hour past midnight, a 26 year old Greek Cypriot called authorities complaining that while celebrating his wife’s birthday, an unknown man stopped outside his home, got off his car, entered his yard, and demanded that he turn down the music, threatening him with a knife.

When the man asked him to talk it over, the 43 year old with the axe verbally abused him, got in his car and sped off.

He was arrested at noon today (Sunday) and remanded in custody in connection with a case of threat of violence, illegal possession of a weapon and home invasion.

He has confessed to his action.