Man intubated at Limassol hospital ICU following rescue by local Lifeguard Unit (photos)

A man is intubated at Limassol Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit after he was spotted by the Limassol Lifeguard Unit “floating upside down”.

In a post on social media on Monday describing the incident, the Unit said that the man was seen floating by a lifeguard on patrol east of the Crowne Plaza Hotel along Limassol’s coastal avenue next to a boat ramp.

“Our lifeguard immediately notified adjacent lifeguard towers that responded immediately.

“Our staff performed chest compressions using all resources until the ambulance arrived and took the man to hospital,” the announcement said.