NewsLocalMan injured at Kalidonia waterfalls trail

Man injured at Kalidonia waterfalls trail

The Police Force this morning responded to an incident regarding the injury of a person at the trail of Kalidonia waterfalls.

Around 09:30 the Platres Police Station received information about a person injured at the train of Kalidonia Waterfalls.

Members of the Force rushed to the scene where they found a 68-year-old who was injured at the left leg, his hands and head.

Following coordinated actions the man was safely transferred to a specific point in Platres where the man was received by an ambulance and ws taken to the Limassol General Hospital.

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to get a rapid test on Sunday 16, May

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros