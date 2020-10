A Greek Cypriot man on Saturday morning found a stranger lying dead in his home in Lakatamia, Nicosia.

Police said criminal act is ruled out for the moment and that the 37-year-old man had died of bleeding. A post mortem examination will take place to determine the exact cause of his death.

It appears that the house was set to be burgled considering that a broken window has been found.

Police investigations are ongoing.