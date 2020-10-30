News World Man in custody over alleged links to Nice knife attacker

Man in custody over alleged links to Nice knife attacker

French President Emmanuel Macron visits the scene of a knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A 47-year-old man has been taken into custody on suspicion of having been in contact with the perpetrator of Thursday’s deadly knife attack in Nice, a judicial source said.

On Thursday, a knife-wielding attacker shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in the French city before being shot by police and taken away.

The source said the 47-year-old suspected of having been in contact with the attacker had been detained late on Thursday evening, confirming an earlier report on BFM TV.

France‘s chief anti-terrorist prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said the man suspected of carrying out the attack was a Tunisian, born in 1999, who had arrived in Europe on Sept. 20 in Lampedusa, the Italian island off Tunisia that is a major landing point for migrants from Africa.

A Tunisian security source and a French police source named the suspected attacker as Brahim Aouissaoui.

Ricard said the suspected attacker had entered the city by train early on Thursday morning.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
