Man imprisoned for raping his wife and abusing his children

A 47-year-old will appeared before the Limassol Assize Court which will meet on 26 July and until them he will remain in prison. The man is accused of raping his wife and abusing his children. He was arrested when his 19-year-old son called the authorities asking for help since both him and his underage sister had been attacked by their father.

The man’s wife said that recently her husband was raping her using force.

On that night they quarreled, the children tried to intervene and he grabbed his daughter by the neck while he also attacked his son.