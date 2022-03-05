Man imprisoned for 16 years for murdering Ukrainian partner, burying her in buffer zone

Nicosia Assize Court has sentenced a 32-year-old Egyptian man to 16 years in prison for the murder of his young Ukrainian partner whose body was found in the capital’s buffer zone a year ago.

Earlier, another Egyptian man, aged 39, was sentenced to seven months imprisonment for being an accomplice.

Natalia’s body was found after a farmer had noticed a bag with clothes in his field situated in the buffer zone between Athienou and Piroi.

Shortly afterwards the body was discovered with forensic investigators finding out that the woman had been killed elsewhere and was later transferred there.

Police believe that the perpetrators chose to bury the body in a field in the buffer zone, knowing that there was less chance for it to be discovered.

The man sentenced for being an accomplice was the one who gave information to police about the murder which took place on October 2020 after the couple had a fight.