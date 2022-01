The Limassol Assizes today imprisoned a 55-year-old man for six years for firing shots against the residence of his 33-year-old neighbor in Zakaki area of Limassol.

The Court noted that the man’s action was premeditated since he had gotten a vehicle and a weapon in advance. He used the car to go to the 33-year-old man’s house where he fired against the residence while the man, his wife and two children were inside.

From the shots damage occurred to the house and the car of the 33-year-old man.