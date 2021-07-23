PhotosMan holding a baby wades through a flooded road following heavy rainfall...

Man holding a baby wades through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou

A man holding a baby wades through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man holding a baby wades through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China.

Source:REUTERS/Aly Song

MORE PHOTOS

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros