Man got money from families to exempt sons from military service

NewsLocalMan got money from families to exempt sons from military service

Coronavirus: Two army camps in lock down

During statements to journalists, Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides was asked to comment on a report by Politis newspaper, according to which a former employee of the Ministry seems to have deceived two families, getting a total of 14,000 euros so that their children would be exempted from military service.

The Minister said he was aware of the case that involved an associate of the Ministry of 15 years ago and not an employee. He added that all information has been given to the Police and an investigation is in process.

