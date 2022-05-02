Man gets seven years prison sentence for 2021 fire at Limassol court

Limassol Assize Court on Monday sentenced a 33-year-old man to seven years in prison in connection with an arson attack at the Limassol district court which destroyed evidence relating to serious criminal cases.

The criminal action took place on July 21, 2021 and the evidence that was destroyed related to three cases which were tried before court at the time. One of them concerns the discovery of a crystal meth lab in Zakaki, Limassol district.

The arson took place in the early morning hours, with police getting notified of the fire by a passer-by who saw smoke coming out of a window on the second floor.

Security camera footage showed two men using a ladder to access the room’s window.

The suspects then broke into the building through the window and set fire to the room, which is used for storing evidence, documents, and the court’s servers. The perpetrators had left behind the ladder they had used.

A second suspect will be handed sentence soon.