Man gave drugs to 16-year-old girl and then raped her

NewsLocalMan gave drugs to 16-year-old girl and then raped her

A 16-year-old girl filed a complaint with the Police saying that a 42-year-old man gave her drugs and then raped her.

According to what she said, she had been in a house with a woman who called the 42-year-old and asked him to bring them drugs. The man did so but then demanded that the girl went with him.  He took the girl to an isolated area, where he gave her drugs and then raped her.

After the girl filed the complaint, the Police found and arrested the 42-year-old, as well as the woman who seemed to be the mediator between the two.

