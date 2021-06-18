NewsLocalMan found guilty of sexually abusing his own daughter

Man found guilty of sexually abusing his own daughter

81 year old man jailed for three years for sexually abusing little girl

The Nicosia Criminal Court found a man guilty of sexually abusing his own daughter since the age of five.

The man had left the family and initially was staying with his sister, while later he rented his own place.

During this whole time he continue having contact with his children. However, after a while his daughter started finding excuses of not going to her father and she finally confessed to her mother what was going on. The girl has been examined by a psychiatrist and she was found suffering from post-traumatic stress.

The Court will set a sentence on 25 June 2021.

