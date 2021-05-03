NewsLocalMan found dead in his bed after missing for 4 days

Man found dead in his bed after missing for 4 days

 

A 59 year old man was found laying dead in bed at his home in Larnaca, after not been seen by his neighbours since Tuesday.

Around six yesterday afternoon and following a complaint of strong smell from a house on Phaneromeni Avenue, a fire service crew, accompanied by officers, broke the door open and found the man in a state of decomposition.

The 59 year old was living on his own.

A coroner was called but said that an autopsy was not needed at the scene.

Exact cause of death will be established from a post mortem, to be conducted at a later stage.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article129 fires on Easter Sunday and early today
Next articleBlankets escape by two men at immigrant holding centre in Menoyia

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros