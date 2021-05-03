Man found dead in his bed after missing for 4 days

A 59 year old man was found laying dead in bed at his home in Larnaca, after not been seen by his neighbours since Tuesday.

Around six yesterday afternoon and following a complaint of strong smell from a house on Phaneromeni Avenue, a fire service crew, accompanied by officers, broke the door open and found the man in a state of decomposition.

The 59 year old was living on his own.

A coroner was called but said that an autopsy was not needed at the scene.

Exact cause of death will be established from a post mortem, to be conducted at a later stage.