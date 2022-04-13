Man escapes from Eden resort cutting metal fencing

The Police continue their investigations in order to find the 36-year-old inmate who had managed to escape from a specially-formed cell at Eden resort, Tersefanou, where he had been recently held since testing positive to Covid-19.

According to information, the man was living in a cell at the ground floor of Eden Resort from where he managed to escape early in the morning by cutting the metal fencing covering the window. Even though the man was guarded, investigations are taking place to find out how he manage to escape unnoticed.

Police are looking Mustafa Gulam, 36, from Pakistan who has not record and was being held until his deportation from Cyprus.

The Police are requesting anyone with any information to contact the Larnaca CID at 24-804060 or the Citizen Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.