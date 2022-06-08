NewsLocalMan enters into a house and sets three people on fire

Man enters into a house and sets three people on fire

Another crime took place in Limassol within a period of two days, this time at Pyrgos village when a 59-year-old man entered house, used flammable material and set three people on fire, leaving the scene.

In the house were his old uncle, his aunt and a neighbor.

According to Lefteris Kyriakou of the Limassol CID, the Moni Police Station was informed about a fire in Pyrgos village. The Fire Service was immediately notified, it went to the scene and put out the fire.

From information received so far, the uncle died while the aunt and the neighbor have been transferred to the Nicosia General Hospital with serious injuries, in critical condition.

The culprit was later found dead outside the village with injuries on his head.

Police forces have cordoned off the scene and investigations are in progress.

By gavriella
