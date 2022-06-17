Man driving at 127 instead of 50 klm arrested

Within the framework of traffic control checks carried out last night in Nicosia, members of the Police saw a car going at 127 klm instead of 50, which is the limit at Anexartisias Street in Strovolos. The policemen asked the driver to stop but instead he drove away in an attempt to escape. Policemen finally managed to stop him. The driver was 28 and he had a 36-year-old and a 38-year-old as passengers.

During a search of his vehicle, various burglary tools were found and confiscated as evidence.

All three have been remanded in custody and investigations continue.