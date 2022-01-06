Man dies after his clothes catch fire from the heater

Members of the Police are investigating the conditions and the causes of death of Michalakis Vasili, a 53-year-old who was found dead this morning in an establishment in Dali industrial area where he was living.

Policemen went to the scene following a tip and found the man dead on the floor of the room, where extended damage had been caused due to fire.

The Police excluded a criminal action and according to first indications the man seems to have lost his life after a fire that was caused by the radiation of a heater on his clothes and the mattress of his bed.

The exact cause of death is expected to be decided by the post mortem.