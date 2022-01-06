NewsLocalMan dies after his clothes catch fire from the heater

Man dies after his clothes catch fire from the heater

Members of the Police are investigating the conditions and the causes of death of Michalakis Vasili, a 53-year-old who was found dead this morning in an establishment in Dali industrial area where he was living.

Policemen went to the scene following a tip and found the man dead on the floor of the room, where extended damage had been caused due to fire.

The Police excluded a criminal action and according to first indications the man seems to have lost his life after a fire that was caused by the radiation of a heater on his clothes and the mattress of his bed.

The exact cause of death is expected to be decided by the post mortem.

By gavriella
