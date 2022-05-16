NewsLocalMan delivers coffee and straws with drugs inside to police station detainee

Man delivers coffee and straws with drugs inside to police station detainee

A man was arrested on Sunday after he delivered two coffees with cannabis wrapped in cello tape inside the cups as well as straws stuffed with cocaine at a detainee in Limassol district police station.

The 30-year-old delivery man who declared complete ignorance over what he was carrying was released pending further investigations.

The amount of cannabis was about 5.5 grams while that of cocaine about 1.2 grams.

The detainee and alleged recipient also declared complete ignorance over the attempted drug delivery.

 

By Annie Charalambous
