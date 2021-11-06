NewsLocalMan critically injured in road accident (updated)

Man critically injured in road accident (updated)

 

A 50 year old man is in critical condition at the Nicosia General, following a road accident in the early hours.

According to a police report, the accident happened around 2.45 on the Limassol-Platres road, near the Heritage private school, where road works are under way.

The man was driving with a northerly direction, when under as yet unidentified circumstances, lost control of his vehicle, veered off course and overturned in a nearby field.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown out of the car, suffering critical injuries.

The 50 year old man was initially taken to the Limassol General, but due to the seriousness of his condition was transferred to Nicosia for treatment.

He has suffered a brain hematoma and is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

By Constantinos Tsintas
