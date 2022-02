Police discovered more than one kilogram of cannabis after flagging down a 26 year old in Nicosia following a tip off.

The man attempted to flee on foot but was caught by the anti-drug squad and was found in possession of 1.2 kilograms of cannabis.

He was arrested and a series of evidence was collected from his home.

Today he was remanded in custody for eight days by the District Court in Nicosia and authorities are looking for possible accomplices.