Man carrying drugs on drone arrested

A twenty seven year old man has been arrested in connection with a case of carrying cannabis on a drone, back in January 12, 2021.

Police secured a witness account against the man, from a Nicosia district village. The drone landed next to a citizen in Nicosia carrying a package of cannabis with 60 grams.

The 27 year old was re-arrested for the current case, as he is already in custody since February 21st, for possession of 25 grams of cannabis, a firearm and explosives.

A 45 year old man from Larnaca is also in custody in connection to the case.