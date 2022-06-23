Man brought woman from Nepal for work but instead was raping her

The Police Office of Combating Human Trafficking is investigating a serious case of trafficking aiming at sexual exploitation. On Monday, the Police arrested a 37-year-old Greek Cypriot from the district of Limassol.

The victim came to Cyprus two months ago from Nepal and was working in the fields. However she was soon transferred to hospital with vaginal rupture and hemorrhage. When the doctors asked her employer he pretended not to know anything. The girl however, told the doctors that her employer was raping her. After her release from the hospital she was taken to a shelter.

Interrogated again, her employer finally said he had had intercourse with her but with her consent.

Investigations continue.