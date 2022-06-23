NewsLocalMan brought woman from Nepal for work but instead was raping her

Man brought woman from Nepal for work but instead was raping her

Sexual2
Sexual2

The Police Office of Combating Human Trafficking is investigating a serious case of trafficking aiming at sexual exploitation. On Monday, the Police arrested a 37-year-old Greek Cypriot from the district of Limassol.

The victim came to Cyprus two months ago from Nepal and was working in the fields. However she was soon transferred to hospital with vaginal rupture and hemorrhage. When the doctors asked her employer he pretended not to know anything. The girl however, told the doctors that her employer was raping her. After her release from the hospital she was taken to a shelter.

Interrogated again, her employer finally said he had had intercourse with her but with her consent.

Investigations continue.

By gavriella
Previous articleEurostat presents Consumer Price Levels with data visualization
Next articleMan lost 89,000 from an online investment scheme

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros