Man beaten and mugged at his home parking place in Limassol

A 48 year old has told police that he was beaten and mugged at his apartment building parking place at around seven thirty last night.

He was attacked just as he was coming out of his vehicle.

The assailant punched him in the face and head and got away with his bag and car keys. The bag contained cash, credit cards and personal items.

He was taken to a Limassol private clinic where he received treatment and was discharged.

The attacker is described as being of strong build, around 1.65-1.70 and was wearing shorts, a white and red short sleeved t-shirt and sports shoes.

He is being sought by CID Limassol who are investigating.

By Constantinos Tsintas
