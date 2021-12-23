Man attempts to strangle his partner after an argument

A 39-year-old man will appear before the Nicosia Criminal Court because he attempted to strangle his partner.

The woman filed the relevant complaint claiming that the man tried to kill her after an argument they had. The woman was also examined by a coroner who prepared a report on the issue.

It is noted that domestic violence has increased almost by 30% this year and this is mainly due to the fact that abused women now trust the Police.

According to official data, until October we have had 2,725 complaints compared to 1,860 last year, 1,194 in 2019, and 942 in 2018.