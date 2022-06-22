Man attacked by two persons while on the beach

The Police in Paphos proceeded with the arrest of two persons, aged 40 and 41, regarding an attack against a 46-year-old.

According to the Police spokesman, the 46-year-old filed a complaint saying that while being at the beach of Lemba with a friend, he was attack by two people whom he knew without any reason.

The man was taken to the Paphos Hospital where it was ascertained that he had broken his left leg and had a hematoma on the head.

Police arrested two people who were accused in writing and then released.