NewsLocalMan attacked by two persons while on the beach

Man attacked by two persons while on the beach

The Police in Paphos proceeded with the arrest of two persons, aged 40 and 41, regarding an attack against a 46-year-old.

According to the Police spokesman, the 46-year-old filed a complaint saying that while being at the beach of Lemba with a friend, he was attack by two people whom he knew without any reason.

The man was taken to the Paphos Hospital where it was ascertained that he had broken his left leg and had a hematoma on the head.

Police arrested two people who were accused in writing and then released.

By gavriella
Previous articleAuditor General requests compensations from former Commissioner
Next articleTwo people wanted; have you seen them? (photos)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros