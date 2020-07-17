Man arrested for stealing power from neighbouring house

A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a case of fraudulent misappropriation of electricity and illegal entry into a house currently under investigation by the Paphos police.

According to the police, an arrest warrant was pending against the 55-year-old suspected for stealing electricity from a neighbouring house in Paphos.

The theft was reported by the 74-year-old woman who owns the house and the suspect has been wanted since and was finally arrested yesterday. When interrogated the 55-year-old man denied any involvement in the case.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Source: Philenews