Man arrested for renting houses and cars but not paying

The Famagusta District Court has ordered the six-day imprisonment of a 35-year-old man who was renting houses and cars but was not paying.

In total, five complaints have been made to the Famagusta CID by owners of companies renting cars and houses. According to the complainants, the man would agree with them for a few-day rental, saying that he was going to pay them through a bank transfer. Furthermore, he also seemed to be sending them a photo of the transfer of the amount but the transactions never came through.

An arrest warrant was secured again him. The 35-year-old was yesterday arrested and finally admitted what he did.

The Police are appealing to citizens who possibly know of similar cases to call the Citizen Line 1460 or contact the nearest police station.