During checks at the Agios Dometios checkpoint, men of the Customs Department found and confiscated a large quantity of drugs, including 8 kilos of methamphetamine, one kilo of cocaine, and some heroin.

The driver, a 41-year-old resident of the non-government controlled areas, was remanded in custody.

It is expected that he will appear before the Nicosia District Court today.

Members of the Nicosia Drug Squad are investigating the case.