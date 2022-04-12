Man arrested for crackers, driving without license and under influence of drugs, alcohol

A Greek Cypriot from Xylotymbou village will appear before the British Bases Court on 10 May since he was arrested last Friday for possession of 40 crackers, driving a motorcycle without a license and insurance and also tested positive to a narco-test and an alcohol test.

The Action Group of the British Bases Police has increased its presence in the local community as Easter approaches and it is a busy season for policemen due to crackers.

The man arrested is facing multiple charges and according to the Chief of Dekeleia Police, this arrest might be used as a warning in view of Easter.

He also said that the whole Police team has undertaken a comprehensive educational program in local schools against crackers and illegal fires.