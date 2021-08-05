Man arrested for cocaine possession and intent to sell

NewsLocalMan arrested for cocaine possession and intent to sell

According to information gathered by Phileleftheros, police arrested a 36-year-old man yesterday in the context of an investigation for illegal use and possession of narcotics with intent to sell, as well as money laundering.

During a Limassol Drug Law Enforcement Unit (Ykan) operation, the 36-year-old was seen at a Limassol village placing two nylon packages containing a total of approximately 202 grams of cocaine.

Upon a search carried out in the suspect’s car, three packages containing 210 grams of cocaine were found, as well four cell phones, €11,545 and 955 Turkish lira.

The 36-year-old was arrested and held for interrogation.

Ykan Limassol continues examining the case.

By gavriella
