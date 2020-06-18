Man arrested for 17 burglaries in free Famagusta area

A 47 year old man arrested yesterday for stealing from a Paralilmni cafeteria will also stand trial for another 16 burglaries in the free Famagusta area, CNA reports.

He is due in court on June 26 and will remain in police custody until then.

Police said that at around 8.30 am on Sunday, as the cleaner of a Paralimni cafeteria was on the second floor, the suspect had entered the premises and stolen €600 from the cash register.

He was caught on CCTV, an arrest warrant was issued and he was tracked down and arrested in Larnaca yesterday.

Today, police filed the case before Famagusta district court. They also filed 16 cases relating to burglaries and thefts from houses and premises dating back to 2018.