Man arrested as police probe arson in Pano Pyrgos fire

A 39 year old Paphos resident is under arrest as police investigate a deliberate forest fire in Panos Pyrgos Tyllirias on June 25.

Police said the fire broke out around 3 pm on two fronts in the Vorkouredkia area of Pano Pyrgos on June 25. It was contained by 4.30 pm, having burned one hectare of wild vegetation. Ten fire trucks, eight from the Forestry Department and two from the fire service, as well as four fire fighting aircraft were involved in extinguishing the fire.

An investigation that followed showed the fire had been set deliberately and a suspicious improvised mechanism was found at one of the locations. Evidence was obtained against the 39 year old who was arrested to facilitate investigations.