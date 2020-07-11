News Local Man arrested as police probe arson in Pano Pyrgos fire

Man arrested as police probe arson in Pano Pyrgos fire

Limassol: 45 year old arrested for drunk driving

 

A 39 year old Paphos resident is under arrest as police investigate a deliberate forest fire in Panos Pyrgos Tyllirias on June 25.

Police said the fire broke out around 3 pm on two fronts in the Vorkouredkia area of Pano Pyrgos on June 25. It was contained by 4.30 pm, having burned one hectare of wild vegetation. Ten fire trucks, eight from the Forestry Department and two from the fire service, as well as four fire fighting aircraft were involved in extinguishing the fire.

An investigation that followed showed the fire had been set deliberately and a suspicious improvised mechanism was found at one of the locations. Evidence was obtained against the 39 year old who was arrested to facilitate investigations.

Forestry Department red alert for forest fires

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleAbsence of solution in Cyprus “increasingly unsustainable,” UN chief says
Next articleTurkish parliament passes disputed bar associations law

Top Stories

World

Croatia makes face masks compulsory in public indoor spaces

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Croatia said on Saturday that wearing face masks will be obligatory in most closed public spaces from next week as the number of COVID-19...
Read more
World

Bosnians mark 25 years since Srebrenica genocide

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Bosnians commemorated on Saturday the massacre of about 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica, marking the 25th anniversary of killings that shocked the...
Read more
World

Iran’s president calls for ban on weddings, wakes to halt virus spread

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani called on Saturday for big gatherings such as weddings and wakes to be banned to stem a rise in coronavirus...
Read more
Local

Cyprus remembers victims of 2011 deadly blast at Mari

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Cyprus on Saturday paid tribute to the victims of a deadly munitions blast at the Evangelos Florakis naval base at Mari on July 11,...
Read more
Local Food

Kolokasi (Taro Root)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: (Serves 4) 1 kg kolokasi (taro) root ½ kg pork (lean belly pork or shoulder) cut into large cubes 6 tbsp olive oil 1 head of fresh celery,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Kolokasi (Taro Root)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: (Serves 4) 1 kg kolokasi (taro) root ½ kg pork (lean belly pork or shoulder) cut into large cubes 6 tbsp olive oil 1 head of fresh celery,...
Read more
Local Food

Moungra

Andreas Nicolaides -
Moungra is a traditional Cypriot mezze which consists in cauliflower pickled in fermented bread dough and typically served as an appetizer or meze. It...
Read more
Local Food

Cheesy Eggplant Rolls

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 4 Eggplants 2 tbsp olive oil 1 chopped onion, 2 grated carrots 1 garlic clove (sliced) ¾ of the cup finely chopped canned tomato, ½ ts sugar 1 ts oregano 2 tbsp...
Read more
Local Food

Black eyed peas with chard (Louvia me laxana)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 2 cups black eyed peas small lemon (juice) + 1 tsp lemon zest 1 bunch Cypriot chards olive oil & lemon for serving salt & pepper Method: Step 1 Put the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus remembers victims of 2011 deadly blast at Mari

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Cyprus on Saturday paid tribute to the victims of a deadly munitions blast at the Evangelos Florakis naval base at Mari on July 11,...
Read more
Local

President: Decision to convert Hagia Sophia to mosque a provocation to civilised world

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Τhe conversion of Hagia Sophia to a mosque is another provocation to the civilised world and the international bodies that represent it, President, Nicos...
Read more
Local

Larnaca: Recyclefish at Phinikoudes joins fight against plastics

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Larnaca Municipality in collaboration with pharmaceutical and healthcare company Medochemie have installed a fish-shaped structure on Phinikoudes beach to raise awareness about the importance...
Read more
Local

Ministry issues heat protection advice as temperatures soar

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Citing an extreme high temperature warning issued by the Met Office for today, the Health Ministry on Saturday published basic heat protection advice. The health...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros