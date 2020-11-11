Man accuses Nicosia General Hospital of negligence

A man suffering from lumbar disc disease underwent surgery on 20 November 2000 at the Nicosia General Hospital. After the surgery he still complained about pain in the back and his left leg and as a result he underwent a second operation on 27 February 2001.

Despite the two operation, the man was still in pain so he underwent a third operation in Athens on 14 February 2002.

The plaintiff claims that due to medical negligence of the doctor and the staff at the Nicosia General Hospital he suffered bodily harm and permanent disability and demanded compensation from his doctor and the medical staff.

The defendant, on the other hand, claimed that the alleged problems were not the outcome of the surgeries he underwent at the Nicosia General Hospital.

The Court ruled that the plaintiff failed to prove the actions of negligence. However, the plaintiff filed an appeal and the Supreme Court ordered the re-trial of the case by another judge of the Nicosia District Court as soon as possible.

(philenews)