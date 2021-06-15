NewsLocalMan, 81, from Potami dies after freak car accident

Man, 81, from Potami dies after freak car accident

An 81-year-old man from Potami was tragically killed on Monday in a freak car accident.

Andreas Theofanous was driving his car with a 78-year-old as his co-driver on the Vyzakia-Potami road and at some point he stopped, parked the vehicle and got out of it.

Under circumstances investigated by police the car moved forward and in an attempt to immobilize it Theofanous was hit by it and seriously injured. His friend inside the car was not injured.

Theofanous was taken by ambulance to the General Hospital of Nicosia where he was kept for treatment but around 10 in the evening he had succumbed to his injuries.

By Annie Charalambous
