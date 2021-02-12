Man, 59, who murdered wife and son had killed a 10-year-old girl when he was 15

A 59-year-old Greek Cypriot man who stabbed to death his wife and son on Thursday morning had killed a 10-year-old girl back in the ‘70s, police said on Friday.

Costakis Yiangou was 15 at the time the 10-year-old died in his hands and he had spent nine years in Athalassa Psychiatric Hospital.

Police on Thursday launched a manhunt and arrested him some four hours after he had knifed to death his wife Androulla Avraxidou, 52, and their 20-year-old Stelios Yiangou in their home in Ergates village.

He had also injured his other son, aged 25, who is now hospitalised but out of danger.

Police, who even used a helicopter in their efforts to trace him, found Yiangou at a deserted home at Halepianes area in Nicosia. A couple of knives were found in his possession and he had minor injuries in both hands.

Ergates community leader Andreas Georgiou had earlier said it was a quiet, poor family to whom they provided food packages from time to time.

The Welfare Department was reportedly monitoring the family and Yiangou was under psychiatric watch.