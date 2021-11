In a new fatal traffic accident in Cyprus within 24 hours a 41-year-old man died instantly after losing control of his car on the Limassol-Paphos highway on Sunday.

Spyridon Zafirides, a Georgian Greek national based in Paphos, seems to have lost control of his car which violently hit protective highway rails and overturned around 10pm.

Police also said Zafirides was speeding and not wearing a seat belt.