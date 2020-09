Police on Sunday said Panayiotis Panayi (photo), aged 38, is reported missing from his home in Nicosia.

Panayi, who is about 1.70m tall, quite thin and with short dark hair, was wearing a black T-shirt and dark-coloured trousers at the time of his departure.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222 or the closest police station or the citizens’ hot line on 1460.