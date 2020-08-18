Man, 31, arrested for illegal possession of weapon

Paphos Police on Monday evening arrested a 31-year-old man for illegal possession of a weapon, according to Philenews.

Members of the Paphos Crime Prevention and Emergency Response units with Immigration Services signalled a vehicle driven by the arrested man in Emba village.

They were carrying out routine checks of suspicious looking persons and vehicles.

After searching the vehicle, they found an up to 80 cm long wooden bat behind the passenger seat.

The suspect alleged it was for personal use.

He was formally charged and released to be summoned at a later date.