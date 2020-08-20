Man, 30, arrested for kidnapping and assault

A 30-year-old man was arrested on charges of kidnapping and assault on Wednesday.

Police received an anonymous tip that a 30-year-old man dragged a 50-year-old woman in his car and took off in an unknown direction. The victim, who had a friendly relationship with the suspect, was allegedly kidnapped and beaten by the 30-year-old man.

The reason for the attack is related to finances.

After receiving the tip, the police called the suspect who denied the incident had occurred.

After the phone conversation with the authorities the 30-year-old allegedly threatened the victim with the intent to stop her from making a formal complaint against him.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody.

On searching his home by court order, the police found and seized a licensed shotgun that belongs to the suspect.