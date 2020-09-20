Man, 28, arrested for possession of cannabis

A man, aged 28, from Limassol, was arrested in Nicosia on Saturday night for possession of approximately one kilo of cannabis, police said on Sunday.

The Drug Law Enforcement Unit stopped and searched the 28-year-old in Tseri last night following a tip off. He was driving a motorcycle with no registration plates.

During the search, authorities found 4 nylon packages in his backpack containing cannabis weighing in at approximately one kilo total.

He is remanded in custody to facilitate investigations.