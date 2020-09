The Paphos District Court decided today, to remand the 27-year-old man from Bangladesh, arrested for the attempted murder of his 36-year-old partner in Kato Paphos yesterday, in custody for 7 days.

In the meantime according to ICU doctors’ assessments the 36-year-old woman’s condition is still serious but stable.

It seems the reason behind the stabbing was family differences the couple was experiencing.