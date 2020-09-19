Man, 26, arrested for causing malicious damage to antennas

Police arrested a 26-year-old man on Saturday afternoon in connection with cases of attempted arson and causing malicious damage to antennas of mobile phone companies committed last April.

Police received a tip off about the suspect and after verifying it proceeded to arrest him.

In a search of his home evidence that seems to be connected with both cases under investigation were found.

The suspect claims innocence and has made allegations that are being investigated.

He is expected to go before a judge on Sunday morning for a remand order.