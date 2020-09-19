in-cyprus Man, 20, injured by shotgun

Man, 20, injured by shotgun

A 20-year-old man in Larnaca suffered shotgun wounds on is leg at 3 in the afternoon on Friday.

The injured man was transferred to Larnaca General Hospital immediately where he underwent surgery.

The incident happened when a 19-year-old man with him at the time, attempted to remove the cartridges from a shotgun which went off resulting in the 20-year-old’s leg injury.

Investigations showed that the 19-year-old does not have a hunting permit nor does he have a gun permit.

The registered owner of the shotgun also aged 20 was located, arrested and after being questioned, charged in writing to be summoned before a court.

The 19-year-old was also arrested and is remanded in custody to facilitate investigations while the injured 20-year-old has been admitted for further treatment in Larnaca Hospital’s Orthopaedics department.

Investigation is ongoing.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleTrailblazing US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies; succession battle looms

Top Stories

in-cyprus

Man, 20, injured by shotgun

Maria Bitar -
A 20-year-old man in Larnaca suffered shotgun wounds on is leg at 3 in the afternoon on Friday. The injured man was transferred to Larnaca...
Read more
World

Trailblazing US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies; succession battle looms

Maria Bitar -
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87, giving President Donald Trump...
Read more
World

Attica in ‘orange alert’ state – new emergency covid measures announced

Maria Bitar -
Deputy Civil Protection and Crises Management Minister Nikos Hardalias has announced emergency measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Attica. A daily...
Read more
Local

Kiti Bishop Nektarios test positive to the coronavirus

Maria Bitar -
Kiti Bishop Nektarios (pictured) has, according to information, tested positive for the coronavirus. It is reminded that the Bishop after coming into contact with one...
Read more
Local

Seven new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,039 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 7 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

in-cyprus

Hardalias: Western Greece in state of special civil protection mobilisation due to ‘Ianos’

Maria Bitar -
The regions of Ilia, Achaia, Arcadia, Etoloakarnania, Messinia, Cephalonia, Ithaca and Zakynthos were declared in a state of "special civil protection mobilisation" due to...
Read more
in-cyprus

Paphos: Two pedestrians hit by cars

Maria Bitar -
Police is investigating two traffic accidents where two pedestrians were hit by a car in Paphos on Friday. A 69-year-old man, from China, permanent resident...
Read more
in-cyprus

Temperatures to reach 45-46 °C on Friday – an all-time record for the island

Maria Bitar -
Dangerous heat is forecast for Friday as temperatures are set to rise to 45-46°C inland according to the Meteorological Service's director Dr. Kleanthis Nicolaides. The...
Read more
in-cyprus

Frederick University founder Michalis Frederikos passes away

Maria Bitar -
DIKO's President Nikolas Papadopoulos, offered his condolences on the passing of Michalis Frederikos founder of Frederick University, in a post on his personal Twitter...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros