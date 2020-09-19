Man, 20, injured by shotgun

A 20-year-old man in Larnaca suffered shotgun wounds on is leg at 3 in the afternoon on Friday.

The injured man was transferred to Larnaca General Hospital immediately where he underwent surgery.

The incident happened when a 19-year-old man with him at the time, attempted to remove the cartridges from a shotgun which went off resulting in the 20-year-old’s leg injury.

Investigations showed that the 19-year-old does not have a hunting permit nor does he have a gun permit.

The registered owner of the shotgun also aged 20 was located, arrested and after being questioned, charged in writing to be summoned before a court.

The 19-year-old was also arrested and is remanded in custody to facilitate investigations while the injured 20-year-old has been admitted for further treatment in Larnaca Hospital’s Orthopaedics department.

Investigation is ongoing.