News Local Malta's infrastructure authority selects Cyprus artist for public art project (photos)

Malta’s infrastructure authority selects Cyprus artist for public art project (photos)

Infrastructure Malta, the agency responsible for the development, maintenance and upgrading of roads and other public infrastructure in Malta, has selected two artists and two architectural firms from Malta, Cyprus and Romania to produce four monumental artworks for the landscaped areas around its Marsa Junction Project flyovers.

The four winning artworks, selected out of 56 proposals submitted following an international call for artworks by Infrastructure Malta last March, are:

  1. ‘The Creation of Man’ by Haak Studio (Architect Andrei Kiss), an architectural studio based in Cluj-Napocia, Romania, in collaboration with artist Ilarie Pintea

2. ‘Tisliba’ by Gozitan-born ceramics artist Paul Haber

3. ‘Sema’ by I+A Limited, a collective of architects, artists and technologists from Malta

4. ‘Tipping Point’ by Alex Welch, a metal artist from Limassol, Cyprus

A panel of artists and other stakeholders reviewed all proposals to choose the four most suitable artworks for the Marsa Junction Project site.

Through last March’s public call for proposals, Infrastructure Malta invited prospective participants to submit designs of large-scale permanent public artworks, between four and five metres high, made of long-lasting materials that can withstand outdoor conditions. The cost of each artwork could not exceed €50,000.

Infrastructure Malta will now launch final discussions with the four selected participants with a view to providing the required resources to produce their artwork within six months.

The agency will then install them in the green areas it is developing between Aldo Moro Road, in Marsa and the Addolorata Cemetery as part of the €70 million Marsa Junction Project, to upgrade the busiest intersection of the Maltese road network.

Contractors will form these landscaped areas with trees and other plants around the new vehicle lanes, flyovers, bus lanes, footpaths, park and ride facilities, footbridges and segregated cycle lanes that this project is introducing to facilitate quicker and safer commutes for over 100,000 road users who use this junction every day.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleEC sees GDP shrinking by 7.75% as pandemic takes toll on tourism
Next articleEmirates SkyCargo expands network to Larnaca

Top Stories

Local

Fire services respond to fire near Ayii Trimithias

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The fire services at 14.38 responded to a fire which broke out off the road between Ayii Trimithias and Anthoupolis in the Nicosia district,...
Read more
World

France-Turkey tensions mount after NATO naval incident

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  For France, it was the final straw. For Turkey, it was a misunderstanding. For NATO, it could be a turning point. The incident unfolded quickly...
Read more
Local

Paphos: 70 year old jailed on cannabis charges

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Paphos district court  on Tuesday sentenced a 70 year old man to two years in prison after finding him guilty of possessing and supplying...
Read more
Local

MoL extends application deadline for special schemes

Josephine Koumettou -
The Labour Ministry announced on Tuesday the extension of the deadline to submit applications for its special Coronavirus schemes that cover the period from...
Read more
Local

New Minister of Energy and Deputy Minister for Shipping sworn in

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The new Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides and Deputy Minister to the President for Shipping Vassilis Demtriades were sworn in on...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

How to make triandafillo ice cream, by UK Cypriot chef Loulla Astin

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Just in time for the scorching heat, UK Cypriot chef Loulla Astin has shared her recipe for refreshing triantafillo ice cream -- or as...
Read more
Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Fire services respond to fire near Ayii Trimithias

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The fire services at 14.38 responded to a fire which broke out off the road between Ayii Trimithias and Anthoupolis in the Nicosia district,...
Read more
Local

Paphos: 70 year old jailed on cannabis charges

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Paphos district court  on Tuesday sentenced a 70 year old man to two years in prison after finding him guilty of possessing and supplying...
Read more
Local

MoL extends application deadline for special schemes

Josephine Koumettou -
The Labour Ministry announced on Tuesday the extension of the deadline to submit applications for its special Coronavirus schemes that cover the period from...
Read more
Local

New Minister of Energy and Deputy Minister for Shipping sworn in

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The new Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides and Deputy Minister to the President for Shipping Vassilis Demtriades were sworn in on...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros